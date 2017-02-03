2016 Red Kettle Campaign tops $1 million for Rochester Salvation Army

The Rochester Salvation Army raised more than $1 million during its 2016 Red Kettle campaign.

Numbers released Friday morning show bell ringers and people who put their coins and dollars into those kettles in November and December raised $1,008,000, which is just shy of the campaign goal by $78,000.

The Salvation Army would like to thank everyone who volunteered or gave money. The Salvation Army said every hour a volunteer rings bells at the red kettles, an average of $30 is donated to a kettle.