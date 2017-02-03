UPDATE: Zelich guilty of 2nd degree murder, sentenced to 25 years

Steven Zelich will spend 25 years behind bars for killing a woman in a Rochester hotel.

The former Wisconsin police officer entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree murder in a crowded courtroom Friday morning.

Zelich described in detail how Laura Simonson, 37 of Farmington, died in the Microtel Inn and Suites in northwest Rochester in 2013. He said he accidentally choked her to death with a rope during sex. Simonson's remains were found in suitcases along a highway near Lake Geneva in June of 2014.

Simonson's ex-husband and four of her six children sat in the front row of the courtroom as Zelich was sentenced for the murder of their mother.

Some of Simonson's family members expressed disappointment that Zelich did not receive the maximum of 40 years. Her daughter said Zelich is "a monster that deserves the worst possible punishment."

He will serve 25 years in a Minnesota prison after completing the 35 years he was sentenced to last year in Kenosha, Wis. for 1st degree reckless homicide and hiding a corpse of 19-year-old Jenny Gamez of Oregon. Zelich killed Gamez during sex in 2012.

Zelich will be 88 years old by the time he finishes his prison time in Minnesota.

Simonson's family said they will remember her as a creative, caring and honest person.

