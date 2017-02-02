UPDATE: Pilot unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning while p - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Pilot unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning while plane crashes near Ellendale

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ELLENDALE, Minn. (KTTC) -

UPDATE: The pilot involved in the plane crash near Ellendale is in stable condition.

According to a family member, the pilot, 39-year-old Dan Bass, of Winona, was flying from Duluth to Winona Thursday night when he suffered carbon monoxide poisoning shortly after take off. The poisoning caused Bass to go unconscious, while the plane was still in the air.

The plane went into auto-pilot mode while it was still ascending, but ran out of fuel and went down. Bass was still not conscious during the crash.

Bass was airlifted to St. Marys and is in stable condition.

His family member says, "He had a guardian angel put that on the ground and the fresh air from the broken windshield saved his life. Praying for a full recovery."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A pilot walked away from his crashed plane near Ellendale Thursday night.     

The unidentified pilot was able to walk to a nearby residence where he notified law enforcement.

According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the plane was reported missing to the Rice-Steel Dispatch Center around 8:15 p.m. by the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was then found west of Ellendale after the pilot notified law enforcement. 

The pilot was airlifted by North Memorial. FAA officials said the pilot sustained serious injuries and the plane had substantial damage.  

The scene is controlled by the FAA and secured by the Steele County Sheriff's Office. As they conduct their investigation, the public is asked to avoid the immediate area. 
    

