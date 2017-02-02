UPDATE: Family of deceased student-athlete shares details about tragic illness

The family of Minnesota State University - Mankato student Adam Ellingson, tells us he passed away from gastroenteritis, which is also known as stomach flu, complicated by cardiac arrest.

The family says Ellingson had been experiencing flu-like symptoms all week and his roommate found him face down Friday, not long after Ellingson told someone he was feeling better.

Ellingson was a 2015 graduate of Lourdes High School and was on a baseball scholarship at Minnesota State University - Mankato. The Minnesota Department of Health concluded his illness posed no risk to others.

The family says they hope this tragedy reminds others to seek medical help when illnesses progress.

There are two visitation services being planned for those who knew and loved Adam. The first is Sunday afternoon from 1 until 4 p.m. at River Park Chapel in Macken Funeral Home. A second visitation will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Saint Pius Catholic Church.

The funeral service will follow at 11.