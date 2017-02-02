Minnesota A.G. suing the Federal government for Pres. Trump's executive order

Minnesota attorney general Lori Swanson is suing the Federal government for President Trump's executive order on immigration.

Swanson, on behalf of the state of Minnesota, is joining the state of Washington, which filed a lawsuit earlier this week. She is suing on the grounds that the order is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit argues the order violates the equal protection, establishment, and due process clauses of the U.S. Constitution and the Federal Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965.

Swanson stated quote, "It does not pass constitutional muster, is inconsistent with our history as a nation, and undermines our national security."