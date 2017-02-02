Minnesota Department of Health reports flu activity increase

We told you about a month ago the importance of getting a flu shot.

And now, more than ever, you should go get that stick!

The Minnesota Department of Health released their latest flu activity report on Thursday and cases are on the rise

On our last flu report check-in, influenza activity had been elevated from “local” spread to “regional” spread.

And in Thursday's report released by MDH, that spread has elevated even further, activity is now considered "widespread".

The good news is that since the start of influenza season back in October, there have been no reported deaths.

However, when it comes to hospitalizations, the findings report that this week alone, statewide, there have been 134 hospitalizations, which is up from last week's 88 hospitalizations.

And, according to the report, there have been 508 hospitalizations in the state so far this season.

Though multiple strains can circulate at once, this year's main flu strain is that of H3N2, which typically affects those ages 65 and up the hardest.

And given the nature of Minnesota weather and atmosphere, flu season can last as long as June, so there is definitely still time to get a flu shot.

Health officials say the flu shot is the number one way to prevent getting the flu.

They recommend that every single person ages six months and older get a shot.