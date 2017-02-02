Olmsted County GOP chair talks President Trump's executive order

The chair of the Olmsted County Republican Party says opponents of President Trump's executive order are misinterpreting the move.

Under President Trump's executive order, which he signed on Jan. 27, refugees are not allowed to enter the United States for 120 days and Syrian refugees are barred indefinitely. Meanwhile citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries are forbidden to enter the U.S. for 90 days. The countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The executive order has sparked protests across the country, including one at Peace Plaza in Rochester.

But Aaron Miller, chair of the Olmsted County Republican Party, says opponents are misunderstanding the order's intention.

"I think there is a lot of confusion around the executive order. It's not a ban. It's merely a temporary pause," said Miller. "It gives the Department of Homeland Security 90 days to review the vetting procedures that the Obama Administration put in place for those seven countries. So it's not something that's new. Other administrations have done it as well."

As to why there have been so many protests, Miller replied, "I really do think that it has to do with the disappointment from certain segments of the population with the Trump presidency, and they're very busy being outraged but they're not really paying attention to what the executive order says... They're trying to spin it that it's a religious ban, when the reality is, that's not the case. These seven countries were specifically named by the previous administration as areas of concern."

Despite the outcry, Miller says he supports the people's right to protest.

"We live in the greatest country in the world, where we can freely assemble and peacefully assemble and have our freedom of speech and First Amendment rights," said Miller. "And I think it's okay for folks to express their point of view, just like it's okay for other folks to express opposing points of view."