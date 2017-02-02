Crews remove trees in preparation for new bridge in Red Wing

Crews have removed trees in preparation for building a new bridge in Red Wing.

The bridge is meant to replace the current Eisenhower bridge that connects to Wisconsin, but first the trees in the construction zone have to be cleared out. Crews will be working on removing the trees through Friday.

The reason behind the urgency to get the work is done is to not disturb an endangered species of bat that live in the trees, which are currently away in hibernation.

Construction on the new bridge is scheduled to begin in early May once all the trees are removed, and the bridge is expected to be open in the fall of 2020.