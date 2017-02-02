Guns stolen from SW Rochester home - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Guns stolen from SW Rochester home

Posted:
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester family returned home from vacation to find their home had been ransacked, and several guns missing Wednesday night. 

The family returned to their home on the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue SW after a 10-day vacation Tuesday night. 

Rochester Police said a door had been forced open, and the intruders stole handguns and rifles from the home.

