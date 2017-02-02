Gov. Dayton's cancer 'treatable and curable' - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Dayton's cancer 'treatable and curable'

Posted:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Gov. Mark Dayton should be able to carry out his duties after a recent prostate cancer diagnosis that doctors say was caught early.

That's the verdict from his medical care team at Mayo Clinic in Rochester after several visits this week. Dayton revealed his cancer diagnosis last week shortly after fainting during his State of the State speech. His doctors say the collapse was not linked to his cancer.

Mayo Clinic spokesman Karl Oestreich said Thursday that Dayton's cancer hasn't spread beyond his prostate and is curable. He says Dayton should be able to continue serving as governor "without significant interruption."

Dayton's spokesman Linden Zakula says the governor is weighing two treatment options: radiation and surgery. He'll make a decision in the coming days.
 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors band together to support Rochester auto business lost to fire

    Neighbors band together to support Rochester auto business lost to fire

    A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire, but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. 

    More >>

    A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire -- but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. Saturday morning, Dwell Local hosted a vendor market and silet auction, as a sort of fundraiser for th...

    More >>

  • Crowds celebrate opening of Downtown Farmers Market for the summer

    Crowds celebrate opening of Downtown Farmers Market for the summer

    Opening Day at the Rochester Downtown Farmers MarketOpening Day at the Rochester Downtown Farmers Market

    The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.

    More >>

  • Hundreds of pet owners head out to walk for Paws and Claws

    Hundreds of pet owners head out to walk for Paws and Claws

    On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .

    More >>

    On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.