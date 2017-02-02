Travel ban separates Rochester Somali family

Rochester mother Habiba Mohamud was devastated when she learned about President Donald Trump's travel ban Friday.

It meant she would continue to be separated from her 12-year-old son Mohamed, whom she hasn't seen for 12 years.

Mohamed, a Somali citizen, is currently living in Kenya.

Habiba came to Rochester in 2005 as a Somali refugee after escaping war-torn Somalia.

She became pregnant with Mohamed in the middle of the 3-year visa process, so he wasn't able to receive refugee status by the time he was born.

"I feel bad for him. And I cannot go back because I have many kids here and no money," said Habiba.

Prior to the ban, Habiba, now a U.S. citizen, has tried countless times to get her son a visa but was denied.

This time, Mohamed was almost done with the process. He had just completed a $400 medical screening.

Habiba doesn't see the ban as a fair safety measure.

"Muslims are not terrorists. I believe that because we like peace," said Habiba.

Habiba said she just wants Mohamed to have the same chance to live the American Dream.

Mohamed has four other siblings in Rochester who are waiting to meet him, and his elderly grandmother who he has been living with, can no longer take care of him.

Mohamed's grandmother is a Somali refugee who became an American citizen, but she moved back to Kenya to take care of Mohamed.

Habiba said Mohamed cried when he learned about President Trump's executive order.

So far, U.S. officials haven't made it clear if people in the middle of the visa process will need to restart it once the ban is lifted.

Mohamed's medical screening will be expired by the time the ban is expected to be lifted.