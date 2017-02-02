Travel ban separates Rochester Somali family - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Travel ban separates Rochester Somali family

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester mother Habiba Mohamud was devastated when she learned about President Donald Trump's travel ban Friday.

It meant  she would continue to be separated from her 12-year-old son Mohamed, whom she hasn't seen for 12 years.

Mohamed, a Somali citizen, is currently living in Kenya.

Habiba came to Rochester in 2005 as a Somali refugee after escaping war-torn Somalia.

She became pregnant with Mohamed in the middle of the 3-year visa process, so he wasn't able to receive refugee status by the time he was born.

"I feel bad for him. And I cannot go back because I have many kids here and no money," said Habiba.

Prior to the ban, Habiba, now a U.S. citizen, has tried countless times to get her son a visa but was denied.

This time, Mohamed was almost done with the process. He had just completed a $400 medical screening.

Habiba doesn't see the ban as a fair safety measure.

"Muslims are not terrorists. I believe that because we like peace," said Habiba.

Habiba said she just wants Mohamed to have the same chance to live the American Dream.

Mohamed has four other siblings in Rochester who are waiting to meet him, and his elderly grandmother who he has been living with, can no longer take care of him.

Mohamed's grandmother is a Somali refugee who became an American citizen, but she moved back to Kenya to take care of Mohamed.

Habiba said Mohamed cried when he learned about President Trump's executive order.

So far, U.S. officials haven't made it clear if people in the middle of the visa process will need to restart it once the ban is lifted.

Mohamed's medical screening will be expired by the time the ban is expected to be lifted.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors band together to support Rochester auto business lost to fire

    Neighbors band together to support Rochester auto business lost to fire

    A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire, but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. 

    More >>

    A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire -- but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. Saturday morning, Dwell Local hosted a vendor market and silet auction, as a sort of fundraiser for th...

    More >>

  • Crowds celebrate opening of Downtown Farmers Market for the summer

    Crowds celebrate opening of Downtown Farmers Market for the summer

    Opening Day at the Rochester Downtown Farmers MarketOpening Day at the Rochester Downtown Farmers Market

    The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.

    More >>

  • Hundreds of pet owners head out to walk for Paws and Claws

    Hundreds of pet owners head out to walk for Paws and Claws

    On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .

    More >>

    On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.