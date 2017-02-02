FEMA to provide $2.4 million in aid to Minnesotans affected by fall flooding

Millions of dollars in federal aid is on its way to Minnesota after September's heavy rains. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid was January 30 and new data from FEMA gives a better sense of just how much aid people affected by flooding will receive.

Once FEMA accepted Gov. Mark Dayton's appeal for individual assistance in late November, residents in Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice Steele and Waseca counties had the chance to apply for financial help to rebuild from disaster.

In total, FEMA will provide $2,380,671 to the 623 approved applicants. Eight hundred other applications were not approved, so the Small Business Administration has approved more than $3.3 million in low-interest loans for applicants who did not receive FEMA funds.

FEMA set up Disaster Recovery Centers in both Waseca and Freeborn counties to help with filing applications.

Numbers are expected to change, as more applications are still being processed after the January 30 deadline.

Minnesota Housing's Quick Start Program is still available for those who don't have insurance and didn't receive aid from FEMA.