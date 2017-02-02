FEMA to provide $2.4 million in aid to Minnesotans affected by f - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

FEMA to provide $2.4 million in aid to Minnesotans affected by fall flooding

Posted:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Millions of dollars in federal aid is on its way to Minnesota after September's heavy rains. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid was January 30 and new data from FEMA gives a better sense of just how much aid people affected by flooding will receive.

Once FEMA accepted Gov. Mark Dayton's appeal for individual assistance in late November, residents in Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice Steele and Waseca counties had the chance to apply for financial help to rebuild from disaster. 

In total, FEMA will provide $2,380,671 to the 623 approved applicants. Eight hundred other applications were not approved, so the Small Business Administration has approved more than $3.3 million in low-interest loans for applicants who did not receive FEMA funds. 

FEMA set up Disaster Recovery Centers in both Waseca and Freeborn counties to help with filing applications. 

Numbers are expected to change, as more applications are still being processed after the January 30 deadline. 

Minnesota Housing's Quick Start Program is still available for those who don't have insurance and didn't receive aid from FEMA. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors band together to support Rochester auto business lost to fire

    Neighbors band together to support Rochester auto business lost to fire

    A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire, but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. 

    More >>

    A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire -- but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. Saturday morning, Dwell Local hosted a vendor market and silet auction, as a sort of fundraiser for th...

    More >>

  • Crowds celebrate opening of Downtown Farmers Market for the summer

    Crowds celebrate opening of Downtown Farmers Market for the summer

    Opening Day at the Rochester Downtown Farmers MarketOpening Day at the Rochester Downtown Farmers Market

    The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.

    More >>

  • Hundreds of pet owners head out to walk for Paws and Claws

    Hundreds of pet owners head out to walk for Paws and Claws

    On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .

    More >>

    On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.