Superintendent: BB gun recovered, disciplinary action taken after Dover-Eyota lockdown

By KTTC Newsroom
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

A BB handgun is believed to be the cause of a lockdown at Dover-Eyota High School Wednesday. Meanwhile, the school district is working to improve future communication methods.

Dover-Eyota Superintendent Michael Carolan said officials believe the BB gun, which was found off of school property was linked to two reports of a handgun on school property Tuesday, along with a number of other incidents when a gun was spotted both on and off campus that were not reported to school officials until the lockdown.

Carolan said the school investigated a report of a student possibly in possession of a gun late Tuesday afternoon, but no evidence of the gun was found.

When school officials received a second report at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday about a student who allegedly had a gun in the school's parking lot after school hours Tuesday, the school contacted the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and called for an internal lockdown drill, which became an actual lockdown by 11:30 a.m.

The school remained on lockdown as the Sheriff's Office thoroughly investigated the claims, preventing the school from serving lunch. Staff did deliver food to many, but not all classrooms, Carolan said. 

After several interviews, deputies learned a number of students were involved in situations where a gun was seen Tuesday both on and off campus.

"Due to that fact that several incidents have occurred, we did not make any arrests yesterday. That does not mean that arrests or charges aren't forthcoming, it's just that there is a lot of work left to do," said Capt. Scott Behrns of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The lockdown was lifted at 3:10 p.m. when a BB gun believed to be the weapon involved in the incidents was recovered off of school property, at a student's home.

Many parents have contacted the school district, upset that they weren't notified of the lockdown until 1:30 p.m. -- hours after the investigation began -- and were never notified once the lockdown was lifted.

Carolan said school officials are working to improve future communications with parents. 

"I did learn that I need to designate a communication officer in our group of crisis team people to help manage to make sure that parents are receiving communications timely," said Carolan.

School officials are focusing on making sure students feel safe. Next, they will take steps to ensure students know the importance of reporting suspicious situations, since the gun was spotted a number of times without being reported to school officials until the lockdown began.

Authorities do not know at this time whether verbal threats were ever made involving the gun. An investigation is ongoing.

Carolan said the school has taken "appropriate initial disciplinary action for those involved." 

