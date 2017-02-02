Throwback Thursday: Rochester's Darling's Business College

In the late 1800s, many Rochester businesses benefited from graduates of Darling's Business College.

According to a supplement in the Rochester Post, Darling's came to Rochester in 1879 intending to "supply a want felt by the business community, in imparting practical knowledge that is essential to the performance of transactions, occurring in every day life".

Women could even attend the institution because there was "no reasonable excuse why women may not practice book-keeping as well as men."

Both men and women may be seen in this class photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.

It was taken in front of the college building, which would be sold to the city for use as the high school in 1895.

