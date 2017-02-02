Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

It looks like we're in for a long winter. Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil came out of his hole on Gobbler's Knob and saw his shadow.

According to legend, that means we will have six more weeks of winter.

Each year, hundreds of people attend the annual event in Punxsutawney, Penn. Of course the date of Phil's prognostication is known as Groundhog Day here in the United States and Canada, and has been celebrated since 1887.

Punxsutawney Phil became a national celebrity thanks to the 1993 movie, Groundhog Day.