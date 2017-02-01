Meeting at library allows community to identify and specify issu - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Meeting at library allows community to identify and specify issues facing our community

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Since Donald Trump has taken office, activists against him and his policies have taken action.

Here in Rochester, on Saturday, January 21st, we had a Women's March at Silver Lake, in conjunction with the March on D.C.

Wednesday's meeting was about giving those unable to attend the march nearly two weeks ago the chance to really specify issues in our own city.

And with last week's travel ban, as well as the protest at Peace Plaza this past Sunday, that added more topics to be brought up for discussion.

Roughly 100 people—men, women, and children of all different ethnicities—filled the auditorium room at the Rochester Public Library.

They talked about issues facing our country, but more importantly, how those issues translate to our city.

\Topics included how to give voice to the Latinos and immigrants in the community and how to become involved without facing burnout.

But, the most prominently discussed item was what people can do to become more active for these rights of our community members.

“My concern is that there are a lot of people who really haven't been involved in politics or political action that really want to get involved and do something. And people need to be educated on the process and know when they should get upset and enraged. And when they shouldn't. So I don't really know how to do this, but I think we also need to work on communication,” said Patricia Mann, a Rochester activist.

One easy way for everyone to help out is by taking that first step and reaching out to local organizations that cater to causes you are interested in helping.

Those facilitating the meeting also want to get the word out about an upcoming meeting on Examining Disparities in Discipline in Rochester Public Schools.

That meeting will be Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 at Rochester STEM Academy. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

  • After nine months overseas, a Grand Meadow soldier surprises his kids at school

    After nine months overseas, a Grand Meadow soldier surprises his kids at school

    Justin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 monthsJustin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 months

    A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...

    More >>

    A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...

    More >>

  • "Mama" Peregrine falcon sitting on three eggs in her nest high atop Mayo Clinic

    "Mama" Peregrine falcon sitting on three eggs in her nest high atop Mayo Clinic

    Peregrine falcons roam the skies of the Med City, with the help of the Mayo Clinic. Mayo began hosting the falcons in 1987. They have a special nest on the roof of the Mayo Building that can be viewed online.

    More >>

    Peregrine falcons roam the skies of the Med City, with the help of the Mayo Clinic. Mayo began hosting the falcons in 1987. They have a special nest on the roof of the Mayo Building that can be viewed online.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.