Health Dept.: Minnesota student's death not a risk to public

The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.More >>
A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...More >>
Peregrine falcons roam the skies of the Med City, with the help of the Mayo Clinic. Mayo began hosting the falcons in 1987. They have a special nest on the roof of the Mayo Building that can be viewed online.More >>
Friday morning the Rochester Rotary Risers hosted an event for some RPS 1st graders to fight childhood illiteracy. They shuttled in 1st graders from Bamber Valley, Gage, Riverside and Sunset Terrace Elementary Schools to enjoy a day at the Rochester Public Library.More >>
The Ronald McDonald house hopes to raise 16 point 5 million dollars to nearly double the capacity of the house to serve more families. Half of that total has already been raised during the "quiet" portion of the campaign. The theme of the fundraiser is "Love Tremendously, Hope Exceedingly." With the funds, the house would grow from 42 to 70 rooms.More >>
A garage in Northeast Rochester caught fire Friday morning under reportedly suspicious circumstances. According to the Rochester Police Department, the detached garage at 1201 12th ave NE was reported to be on fire by neighbors around 1:15 a.m Friday.More >>
The individuals involved in a shooting in an Olive Garden parking lot earlier this week have been formally charged with 2nd degree attempted murder with intent. 21-year-old Abdi Abukar and 22-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed, both from Rochester, are in custody.More >>
Marwan Abdulmuhsin is from Iraq and was there when the war broke out. His father worked with a company that assisted American soldiers.More >>
Some prayed for their families, while others hoped for better days ahead. A group of detainees at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in Rochester expressed their faith on Thursday's National Day of Prayer. More than a dozen detainees gathered in a room with faith leaders to pray about a variety of topics.More >>
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has a hold this Preston family and it has for most of their lives.More >>
Some prayed for their families, while others hoped for better days ahead. A group of detainees at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in Rochester expressed their faith on Thursday's National Day of Prayer. More than a dozen detainees gathered in a room with faith leaders to pray about a variety of topics.More >>
