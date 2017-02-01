Health Dept.: Minnesota student's death not a risk to public - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Health Dept.: Minnesota student's death not a risk to public

Posted:
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) -

The Minnesota Department of Health says the unexpected death of a college student does not pose a risk to the public.

The department said Wednesday it has concluded its review of Minnesota State University, Mankato student Adam Ellingson's death.

Officials were concerned Ellingson's death on Monday may have been linked to bacterial meningitis. But the state Health Department says there is no risk to the student's close contacts or the public. No other details were released.

There have been no confirmed cases of bacterial meningitis in Blue Earth County, where the 20-year-old Ellingson attended college.

Bacterial meningitis can cause swelling of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

Ellingson was a 2015 graduate of Rochester Lourdes High School, where he played baseball and football.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

  • After nine months overseas, a Grand Meadow soldier surprises his kids at school

    After nine months overseas, a Grand Meadow soldier surprises his kids at school

    Justin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 monthsJustin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 months

    A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...

    More >>

    A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...

    More >>

  • "Mama" Peregrine falcon sitting on three eggs in her nest high atop Mayo Clinic

    "Mama" Peregrine falcon sitting on three eggs in her nest high atop Mayo Clinic

    Peregrine falcons roam the skies of the Med City, with the help of the Mayo Clinic. Mayo began hosting the falcons in 1987. They have a special nest on the roof of the Mayo Building that can be viewed online.

    More >>

    Peregrine falcons roam the skies of the Med City, with the help of the Mayo Clinic. Mayo began hosting the falcons in 1987. They have a special nest on the roof of the Mayo Building that can be viewed online.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.