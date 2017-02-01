Jury convicts man who wounded black protesters in Minnesota - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Jury convicts man who wounded black protesters in Minnesota

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A jury has convicted a Minnesota man who shot and wounded five black men demonstrating against the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police officers.

Twenty-four-year-old Allen Scarsella of Bloomington was found guilty of assault and riot charges Wednesday. Scarsella was accused of shooting and injuring the men at a Black Lives Matter protest after the death of Jamar Clark in 2015.

Attorneys for Scarsella and the three men he was with say their clients went to the protest outside a north Minneapolis police station to livestream video on Nov. 23, 2015.

Scarsella testified that he opened fire to protect himself after he says he was punched and told to leave by protesters.

The other three men have pleaded not guilty and await trial.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

  • After nine months overseas, a Grand Meadow soldier surprises his kids at school

    After nine months overseas, a Grand Meadow soldier surprises his kids at school

    Justin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 monthsJustin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 months

    A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...

    More >>

    A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...

    More >>

  • "Mama" Peregrine falcon sitting on three eggs in her nest high atop Mayo Clinic

    "Mama" Peregrine falcon sitting on three eggs in her nest high atop Mayo Clinic

    Peregrine falcons roam the skies of the Med City, with the help of the Mayo Clinic. Mayo began hosting the falcons in 1987. They have a special nest on the roof of the Mayo Building that can be viewed online.

    More >>

    Peregrine falcons roam the skies of the Med City, with the help of the Mayo Clinic. Mayo began hosting the falcons in 1987. They have a special nest on the roof of the Mayo Building that can be viewed online.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.