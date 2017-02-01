Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement Office in limbo after executive order

The refugee resettlement office of catholic charities might be out of a job for the next few months.

Their job is to reunite families who might be overseas.

They say that this area is a primary unification site,

Since they're not going to have anyone coming in for the next 4 months, there will be nothing for them to do.

However with the amount of uncertainty they have more questions than answers.

One thing is for certain, for many families this is a trying time.

"I mean of course I know that if i was separated from my family for years on end that is a sadness that you carry with you forever," Kristina Hammell, Director of Refugee Resettlement, said. "You know, I have people sit across from me every day who this news is saddening for them because they just don't know what to do."

They say that the refugee process already takes many years.

They say many of the families that they work with haven't seen their children or parents for anywhere between 3 and 5 years.

As to what may happen after the ban expires, they are unsure about the volume of incoming refugees and how they'll be running their program given that.

