UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Dover-Eyota High School

A lockdown has been lifted at Dover-Eyota High School after the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigated a threat involving a handgun.

Capt. Scott Behrns said in a statement the high school was placed on lockdown after the school district reported the threat at 10:41 a.m. NewsCenter's Chris Yu reports the lockdown was lifted just before 3:15 p.m.

Behrns said the complaint involved a student displaying a handgun at another student Tuesday afternoon after school. The district learned of the incident Wednesday morning.

No one has been injured, and Behrns said, "the persons that allegedly made the threat are with deputies and investigators of the Sheriff’s Office."

Behrns said the school was on lockdown while the sheriff's office determines the validity of the complaint for the safety of the people involved and to maintain calm in the school.

No other details were released on Wednesday.