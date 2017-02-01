Mayo nurse, former refugee shares message of acceptance and resilience with Rochester students

Learning to accept others while realizing your full potential was the message being shared with students of a Rochester elementary school Wednesday.

Students, parents, and teachers gathered at Longfellow Elementary to hear from Habibo Haji, a Mayo Clinic nurse and former Somali refugee.

Haji spent her early childhood as a nomad in Somalia, and spent several years in Kenya at one of the largest refugee camps in the world before moving to the United States 17 years ago.

A few years ago, she co-authored a book about her experience as a child, sharing her message of love and hope. She has also spent her time in Rochester speaking with older kids, but for the first time Wednesday, she spoke with younger students.

"My message for the students today is a message of building resilience, building coping skills, being able to be who they truly are so they can impact the world when they grow up," said Haji. "My story is a story of overcoming adversity and developing resilience through that adversity. And being able to maintain that American Dream that we all strive to no matter where we come from, no mater what culture, race, or religion that we have. We can all obtain and maintain that American Dream... if we work hard enough."

Longfellow Principal Kris Davidson said he brought Haji to Rochester as a part of the school's work in equity, to give the students a better idea of their place in the world.

"Having our kids leave Longfellow with a very strong sense of who they are as a person. That's encompassing their culture, their religious beliefs, their ethnicity, their nationality, said Davidson. "All of those things kind of roll into who they are as an individual. And we want our kids to make sure they understand who they are and how to celebrate that with everybody else."

Haji said the message she shares changes only slightly with older students, saying that people can understand love and acceptance at any age.

Wednesday afternoon, teachers and faculty will meet with Haji to learn more about diversity in the classroom.