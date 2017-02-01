Rochester man arrested after holding cab driver at knife point - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man arrested after holding cab driver at knife point

Posted:
Dean Kline Dean Kline
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A man was arrested after he allegedly held a Rochester cab driver at knife point overnight.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old Yellow Cab driver picked up Dean Kline, 33, in northwest Rochester. The driver told deputies Kline threw his own phone out the window of the cab, and made the driver uneasy. 

The driver tried to pull over at a gas station, but Kline allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded to be taken to Byron. 

The driver finally pulled over at West Circle Drive when Kline threw more items out the window. He ran toward the Kwik Trip on Highway 14 with Kline chasing after him.

Police eventually arrested Kline after approaching him at gunpoint. 

Kline faces a 2nd degree assault charge. 

  • After 9 months overseas, a Grand Meadow soldier surprises his kids at school

    Justin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 months

    Justin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 monthsJustin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 months

    A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...

    More >>

    A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...

    More >>

  • "Mama" Peregrine falcon sitting on three eggs in her nest high atop Mayo Clinic

    "Mama" Peregrine falcon sitting on three eggs in her nest high atop Mayo Clinic

    Peregrine falcons roam the skies of the Med City, with the help of the Mayo Clinic. Mayo began hosting the falcons in 1987. They have a special nest on the roof of the Mayo Building that can be viewed online.

    More >>

    Peregrine falcons roam the skies of the Med City, with the help of the Mayo Clinic. Mayo began hosting the falcons in 1987. They have a special nest on the roof of the Mayo Building that can be viewed online.

    More >>

  • Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>
    •   

  Most Popular Stories

  • NE Rochester fire investigated as possible arson

    NE Rochester fire investigated as possible arson

    A garage in Northeast Rochester caught fire Friday morning under reportedly suspicious circumstances. According to the Rochester Police Department, the detached garage at 1201 12th ave NE was reported to be on fire by neighbors around 1:15 a.m Friday.  

    More >>

    A garage in Northeast Rochester caught fire Friday morning under reportedly suspicious circumstances. According to the Rochester Police Department, the detached garage at 1201 12th ave NE was reported to be on fire by neighbors around 1:15 a.m Friday.  

    More >>

  • Men in custody from NW Rochester shooting now face attempted murder charges

    Men in custody from NW Rochester shooting now face attempted murder charges

    The individuals involved in a shooting in an Olive Garden parking lot earlier this week have been formally charged with 2nd degree attempted murder with intent. 21-year-old Abdi Abukar and 22-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed, both from Rochester, are in custody. 

    More >>

    The individuals involved in a shooting in an Olive Garden parking lot earlier this week have been formally charged with 2nd degree attempted murder with intent. 21-year-old Abdi Abukar and 22-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed, both from Rochester, are in custody. 

    More >>

  • Rochester detainees pray for families and friends on National Day of Prayer

    Rochester detainees pray for families and friends on National Day of Prayer

    Some prayed for their families, while others hoped for better days ahead. A group of detainees at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in Rochester expressed their faith on Thursday's National Day of Prayer. More than a dozen detainees gathered in a room with faith leaders to pray about a variety of topics.

    More >>

    Some prayed for their families, while others hoped for better days ahead. A group of detainees at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in Rochester expressed their faith on Thursday's National Day of Prayer. More than a dozen detainees gathered in a room with faith leaders to pray about a variety of topics.

    More >>

  • After years of waiting, the Mayo Civic Center has its grand opening

    After years of waiting, the Mayo Civic Center has its grand opening

    Mayo Civic Center, May 2017Mayo Civic Center, May 2017
    The Mayo Civic Center had its grand opening Thursday evening. After eight years of lobbying to legislators, two years of construction, and years of planning, the ribbon cutting ceremony was held in the center's brand new ballroom at 5:30 p.m. Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede spoke at the ceremony. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was also scheduled to attend but became tied up with her legislative duties in St. Paul. The ceremony lasted for half an hour before the grand opening festivitie...More >>
    The Mayo Civic Center had its grand opening Thursday evening. After eight years of lobbying to legislators, two years of construction, and years of planning, the ribbon cutting ceremony was held in the center's brand new ballroom at 5:30 p.m. Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede spoke at the ceremony. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was also scheduled to attend but became tied up with her legislative duties in St. Paul. The ceremony lasted for half an hour before the grand opening festivitie...More >>

  • Despite soggy spring, Preston farmer has high hopes

    Despite soggy spring, Preston farmer has high hopes

    Most farmers can agree--the only certain thing for them is the uncertainty. "Farming's always a gamble. We don't need to go to the casino. We do it here everyday!" said Craig Mensink of Mensink Farms.  The last couple of weeks have been tough because of all the rain.  Corn, soybean, and hay farmers like Mensink are hoping to start planting on Friday.

    More >>

    Most farmers can agree--the only certain thing for them is the uncertainty. "Farming's always a gamble. We don't need to go to the casino. We do it here everyday!" said Craig Mensink of Mensink Farms.  The last couple of weeks have been tough because of all the rain.  Corn, soybean, and hay farmers like Mensink are hoping to start planting on Friday.

    More >>

  • Rochester man from Iraq desperate to bring his family with him

    Rochester man from Iraq desperate to bring his family with him

    Marwan Abdulmuhsin is from Iraq and was there when the war broke out. His father worked with a company that assisted American soldiers. 

    More >>

    Marwan Abdulmuhsin is from Iraq and was there when the war broke out. His father worked with a company that assisted American soldiers. 

    More >>

  • Play it safe: Cinco De Mayo has State Patrol on high alert

    Play it safe: Cinco De Mayo has State Patrol on high alert

    If your Cinco de Mayo plans include a drink or two on a patio somewhere, plan a safe ride home. The State Patrol says this can be a deadly weekend on the roads, and they will have extra DWI patrols out in force.  Last year there were 4 fatalities on Cinco de Mayo, according to the agency.   One of them was tied to drunk driving. There were 691 crashes on May 5th of 2016, and 182 DWIs were given out. State Patrol says the number of people arrested for DWI ...More >>
    If your Cinco de Mayo plans include a drink or two on a patio somewhere, plan a safe ride home. The State Patrol says this can be a deadly weekend on the roads, and they will have extra DWI patrols out in force.  Last year there were 4 fatalities on Cinco de Mayo, according to the agency.   One of them was tied to drunk driving. There were 691 crashes on May 5th of 2016, and 182 DWIs were given out. State Patrol says the number of people arrested for DWI ...More >>

  • Minnesota officer acquitted in punching of 14-year-old girl

    Minnesota officer acquitted in punching of 14-year-old girl

    A Minnesota police officer accused of punching a handcuffed 14-year-old girl in the face has been acquitted of assault.More >>
    A Minnesota police officer accused of punching a handcuffed 14-year-old girl in the face has been acquitted of assault.More >>
