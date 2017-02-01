Rochester man arrested after holding cab driver at knife point

A man was arrested after he allegedly held a Rochester cab driver at knife point overnight.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old Yellow Cab driver picked up Dean Kline, 33, in northwest Rochester. The driver told deputies Kline threw his own phone out the window of the cab, and made the driver uneasy.

The driver tried to pull over at a gas station, but Kline allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded to be taken to Byron.

The driver finally pulled over at West Circle Drive when Kline threw more items out the window. He ran toward the Kwik Trip on Highway 14 with Kline chasing after him.

Police eventually arrested Kline after approaching him at gunpoint.

Kline faces a 2nd degree assault charge.