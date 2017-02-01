Police: Rochester woman threatened high school students on Faceb - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police: Rochester woman threatened high school students on Facebook Live

Posted:
By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
Marilyn Haywood-Ransom Marilyn Haywood-Ransom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester woman was arrested after admitting to threatening a high school student on Facebook Live.

Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin said the incident began when a fight broke out between several girls at John Marshall High School Monday. The students were suspended from the school for the week. 

Sherwin said that night, one of the students' parents, Marilyn Haywood-Ransom, threatened the other girls involved in the fight in a Facebook Live video. She allegedly held a handgun and went on to say, "you don't know where I come from" and that she was "fixing to shoot."

According to court records, Haywood-Ransom is a convicted felon. 

The school liaison reported the video to police Tuesday. After an investigation, Sherwin said Haywood-Ransom admitted to recording the video and showing the handgun, and officers arrested her.

Haywood-Ransom is facing charges of making terroristic threats and possessing a handgun as a felon.

Sherwin said the weapon has not yet been recovered, and their investigation is ongoing.  

