Dept. of Health investigating after death of Lourdes High School grad

The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating the death of a Minnesota State University - Mankato student. The investigation comes after a Lourdes High School graduate, who attended the university died Monday.

Spokesperson Doug Schultz said the university and Blue Earth County contacted the Health Department to join their investigation after a recent student death. Officials were concerned the death may have been linked to bacterial meningitis.

Schultz said the results from the department's investigation have not been completed yet, and it's too early in their investigation to rule out other illnesses.

There have been no confirmed reports of other cases of bacterial meningitis in Blue Earth County.

The university confirmed Tuesday that Adam Ellingson, a student at MSU-Mankato and graduate of Lourdes High School, died recently.

There was a prayer service for Ellingson Monday night at the Church of St. Pius X in Rochester.

Ellingson played baseball and football at Lourdes and played a key role on the school's 2014 state championship football team.