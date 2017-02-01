U.S. Rep. Tim Walz seeks answers on how immigration order affects Minnesotans

President Donald Trump's executive order affecting immigration by citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries is still sending shock-waves around the country as leaders from many states try to understand how it affects their residents.

U.S. Representative Tim Walz sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Tuesday, seeking answers on how President Trump's executive order on immigration affects the people of Minnesota.

Walz said in a statement he sent the letter after making a visit to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport U.S. Customs and Border Protection office for some answers, only to be told they were ordered not to speak with him.

Walz noted the safety of Americans is of the utmost importance, but argues the order went against the nation's values. Walz's inquiry has several questions focusing on how the order will be executed at MSP and how the order affects lawful permanent residents, dual citizens and others with lawful status.

He concluded by saying, "This type of blanket discrimination is shameful and morally reprehensible. It's not who we are as Americans."

In the letter, Walz makes a point to ask how many people have been detained at MSP since the executive order, as well as how many people have been sent back to their respective countries.

The full text of Walz's letter to the Department of Homeland Security can be read below.