Charles City teen discovered by Sony Music heads to L.A. to become singer

By Chris Yu, Reporter
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

A Charles City teen will be flying to Los Angeles Wednesday to begin his career as a professional musician after he was discovered by Sony Music.

Malik Knighten, 17, is a senior at Charles City High School. He used to sing on and off. But his original goal was to play pro basketball, like his idol Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Two years ago, his dream changed. He was grounded, so during his time alone, he taught himself how to play guitar. He then began performing at various venues.

"Whether I'm singing for church or singing to a girl or just singing in front of a crowd, it's like me connecting to someone specifically in the crowd and to a group of people," said Knighten.

Knighten lists Michael Jackson, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber as his musical inspirations.

"Just [Bieber] becoming such a big iconic person at a young age, and the way he impacted everyone always caught my attention," Knighten said.

Knighten's friends encouraged him to put his music online. So he posted snippets of his performances on Instagram. Knighten also started writing his own songs, and even put one on iTunes.

His body of work caught the attention of Sony Music. In December, the company asked Knighten if he's interested in joining an R&B / pop group called Next Town Down. Knighten sang for some Sony Music reps over Skype, and a few days later, they flew him to Los Angeles, where he got to meet the four other members of the music group.

"We all, when it comes down to business, we all get stuff done and it's a lot of fun with them," Knighten said.

Knighten said everything clicked, and he decided to sign a contract with Sony Music.

On Wednesday morning, Knighten will say goodbye to  his friends and teachers at Charles City High School.

 "So he'll be missed," said Melina Davis, Knighten's journalism teacher. "But we're so happy that [he] has this opportunity and we want [him] to be successful. And the fact that [he's] going after [his] dreams and [being] able to do it, we're just cheering [him] on."

And on Wednesday afternoon, Knighten will leave Charles City and fly to L.A., where he'll begin recording music as a member of Next Town Down.

"It hasn't even hit me yet that I'm leaving," Knighten said. "So yeah, I'm nervous I'm leaving everyone that I love here -- my family, my friends, the church. It's scary but at the same time, I believe that it's where I'm supposed to be."

Knighten plans to complete his remaining high school courses online, so he can get his diploma.


 

