City Forester educates homeowners on Emerald Ash Borers

Some prayed for their families, while others hoped for better days ahead. A group of detainees at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in Rochester expressed their faith on Thursday's National Day of Prayer. More than a dozen detainees gathered in a room with faith leaders to pray about a variety of topics.More >>
Most farmers can agree--the only certain thing for them is the uncertainty. "Farming's always a gamble. We don't need to go to the casino. We do it here everyday!" said Craig Mensink of Mensink Farms. The last couple of weeks have been tough because of all the rain. Corn, soybean, and hay farmers like Mensink are hoping to start planting on Friday.More >>
Marwan Abdulmuhsin is from Iraq and was there when the war broke out. His father worked with a company that assisted American soldiers.More >>
Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.More >>
Rochester police have swarmed to a scene outside Minnwest Bank at 331 16th Avenue Northwest after witnesses said shots were fired. Police Sgt. Frank Ohm said three or four males "got into a gun fight" at the bank parking lot before 1 p.m. Police believe six shots were fired. Sgt. Ohm said two men are in custody, and police are searching for others who may have been involved. One witness told KTTC's Niala Charles that she saw three black men, one of them with a...More >>
