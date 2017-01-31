Local dealership president honored with 2017 Truck Dealer Of The Year award

Rochester's own Bob Nuss of Nuss Truck & Equipment is the 2017 American Truck Dealers Truck Dealer Of The Year.

Nuss beat our 4 other nominees for the award, which was presented to him at the ATD Convention and Expo in New Orleans this past weekend.

Nuss's dealership sells Mack, Volvo, and Isuzu trucks as well as Isuzu construction equipment. He took over the dealership in 1979, and over the years, has expanded his operation to six other locations in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin.

After coming close as a finalist in 2010, he was excited to take home the gold this year.

"I felt like a baseball player who was eligible for the Hall Of Fame and was gonna run out of eligibility at 72 years old or you're gonna be in! But it was really nice to get the award in New Orleans and have two of my grandkids there and really enjoyed it," said Nuss.

Contributions to the community and employees, growth, and service to the industry are the criteria considered for this award.

Moving forward, Nuss says he wants to continue to add to his 325 employees and be known as a great place to work and do business.