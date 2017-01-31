Amount of oil spilled during Iowa pipeline accident, less than previously recorded

An update to the diesel pipeline spill in Iowa, the amount of diesel spilled during the accident, isn't as severe as originally thought. The pipeline company is now reporting a smaller spill.

Dozens of workers were on the scene of the spill near Hanlontown working to capture the diesel fuel after a loss of pressure was detected early Wednesday morning. This is what the scene looked like from the KTTC Drone Cam last Thursday.

At that point, Magellan Pipeline estimated that nearly 139,000 gallons spilled out. But now, they're reporting to federal authorities that only 47,000 gallons were lost.

A company spokesperson says they reached this new total by calculating how much diesel had to be pumped in to get the pipeline back online. Repair crews had to cut out a 15-foot section of the 12-inch diameter pipeline and weld a replacement pipe in its place.

The pipeline returned to service Saturday, and authorities say the diesel didn't reach any bodies of water. Contaminated Snow and diesel are being hauled to a facility in Minneapolis, while tainted soil is going to a land fill near Lake Mills.