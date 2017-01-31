Firefighters rescue woman trapped in vehicle after NE Rochester rollover

We now know the name of the woman involved in an terrifying rollover crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's office say s 38-year-old Sueli Horner, of Minnieska, was driving on Broadway Ave North around noon Tuesday when it happened. Half a mile south of 75th street NW, she swerved to miss a raccoon, which sent her over a concrete culvert and into a dry creek bed.

Firefighters had to provide emergency medical care inside her crushed car before they could get her out. Rochester Fire says a passerby who heard her screams called responders.

Gold Cross Ambulance took Horner to Saint Marys hospital where she remains in fair condition.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car in northeast Rochester and becoming trapped inside.

The Rochester Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the crash on Highway 63, just south of 75th Street NE at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Rochester Fire Deputy Chief Steven Belau said a passerby saw the car upside down in a deep ditch next to the road and could hear screaming from inside the car.

Belau said the driver had swerved to avoid an animal in the road. Her car went over a concrete culvert and landed in a dry creek bed.

Firefighters worked quickly to provide emergency medical care in the confined space of the crushed car before extricating the woman through the rear window.

The woman was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys by Gold Cross.

The crash is under investigation.