63rd annual Eagles Cancer Telethon donations exceed $1 million

Contributions toward the Eagles Cancer Telethon on KTTC have once again exceeded the million dollar mark.

Telethon Executive Director Teresa Chapman said the total this year has exceeded $1,030,000, and the contributions are still coming in. The money raised during the telethon goes to Mayo Clinic, the Hormel Institute and University of Minnesota for cancer research.

The Eagles Cancer Telethon has partnered with KTTC and the community for 63 years, and is the longest running, locally produced telethon in the country.

The 2017 telethon aired January 14 and 15.