UPDATE: Rochester Lourdes grad dies unexpectedly - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Rochester Lourdes grad dies unexpectedly

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Lourdes High School alumni and student athlete of Minnesota State University - Mankato has passed away unexpectedly. 

The official website of Minnesota State University confirmed the news this evening. Rochester Catholic Schools said Monday night that Adam Ellingson was in critical condition, and a prayer service was held for him Monday night at the Church of St. Pius X. 

Ellingson graduated from Lourdes High School in 2015, where he played baseball and football. He played a key role on the school's 2014 State Championship football team. 

The right-handed pitcher and catcher has been studying at Minnesota State University - Mankato on a baseball scholarship. 

Rochester Catholic Schools is requesting privacy for the family and has declined to comment. 

