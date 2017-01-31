Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Tuesday

President Donald Trump says he will announce who he has picked for the Supreme Court Tuesday. The new Supreme Court justice could tip the scales on the bench for big issues like abortion and immigration.

President Trump has two names at the top of his Supreme Court list: Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman. Trump says he will announce his pick Tuesday night.

"A person who is unbelievably highly respected and I think you will be very impressed with this person," said Trump.

Democrats said they will look at the nominee's positions and fight if needed.

"If they are far breathers from the right or the left they need not apply as far as I'm concerned,"

The president is making his selection, right after firing the acting Attorney General.

Sally Yates sent a letter to the Justice Department saying she's not convinced the executive order instituting a limited travel ban is legal. Hours after sending the letter, President Trump fired her, elevating another lawyer who he says will uphold the ban.

"He's made sure that every way possible - we get down the path of securing this country," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The travel ban may be one of the big cases the Supreme Court could decide. The new justice could swing the court to the right.

"Judging is about ultimately the law as it is, not the law as it should be according to the subjective beliefs of the judge," said Jason Murray, a lawyer.

House and Senate Democrats kept that in mind as they protested the president's travel ban on the steps of the Supreme Court.

President Trump's pick for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, will have a committee vote Tuesday morning. If it passes, his nomination moves to the full Senate.

