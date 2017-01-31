Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Tuesday

Most farmers can agree--the only certain thing for them is the uncertainty. "Farming's always a gamble. We don't need to go to the casino. We do it here everyday!" said Craig Mensink of Mensink Farms. The last couple of weeks have been tough because of all the rain. Corn, soybean, and hay farmers like Mensink are hoping to start planting on Friday.More >>
The Ronald McDonald house hopes to raise 16 point 5 million dollars to nearly double the capacity of the house to serve more families. Half of that total has already been raised during the "quiet" portion of the campaign. The theme of the fundraiser is "Love Tremendously, Hope Exceedingly." With the funds, the house would grow from 42 to 70 rooms.
Spring officially starts each year with the vernal equinox. But for many cultures, the first of May is another time to celebrate the changing of the seasons. The children shown here tangled in ribbons are celebrating spring at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on May 4, 1992.
Maynard and Marlys Jones of Rochester have collected more than a thousand toasters. But it doesn't stop there. They've collected more than 3000 items that go with toast.
The Freeborn County administrator has resigned after he was arrested for DWI. John Kluever stepped down Tuesday morning.
It was a morning of music and art for the children at Mayo Clinic. The Davidson Leukemia Foundation donated wooden box guitars for pediatric patients to paint and take home. Wednesday morning, children and their parents spent time decorating their instruments at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.
