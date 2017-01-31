Slippery conditions lead to collision in NW Rochester

Slippery conditions are being blamed for an injury accident in northwest Rochester Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on 30th Street NW near Elton Hills Run Park.

The driver of a car was leaving for work when the driver of an SUV lost control down the hill and hit the car.

Both drivers were seen walking around by the time Rochester Police arrived at the scene; however, the car's driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.