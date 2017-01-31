Byron softball players remember beloved coach killed in snowmobi - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Byron softball players remember beloved coach killed in snowmobile accident

Posted:
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Byron community is remembering a beloved softball coach who was killed in a snowmobile accident Friday, particularly his dedication to helping young people. 

Many of the softball players Terry Howard coached said they will miss him the next time they take the field.

"It's going to be really different. He always would come out cheering for everybody. It doesn't matter what happened. He always would pick you back up and 'alright let's go again'," said Byron Junior Hannah Mueller.

"The hardest part, like throughout the season and overall, I think, is going to be forgetting the relationships that we've had with him. Just because he was more like a father figure to all of us than he was a coach, and it was a lot easier to relate to him than everybody thought," said Byron Sophomore Taylor O'Donnell. 

Several of the softball players described Howard as uplifting, and said his legacy will live on through his daughter and the bond they shared.

Howard died after crashing his snowmobile on County Road 15 between Stewartville and Rock Dell at 1:32 p.m. Friday. He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

Visitation is set for Tuesday evening at Byron Funeral Home, and funeral services will be Wednesday at Community Celebration Church in Kasson. 

