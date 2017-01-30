Blooming Prairie non-profit drum line facing transportation chal - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Blooming Prairie non-profit drum line facing transportation challenges

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) -

Stix of Fury has been entertaining audiences for nearly a decade with its music. But now, the non-profit student drum line is facing a bump in the road that may cost them any performances this upcoming year.

As the name suggests, the group Stix of Fury entertains crowds with a fierce style of percussion, mostly in summer parades and charity events.

Palmer Bus Service in Austin, group's normal transportation company, no longer charters buses due to insurance reasons, meaning the non-profit musical group no longer has event transportation.

With no transportation, organizers have no way to get the group and instruments to events, so they're now asking for the generosity of the community to help.

The idea for Stix of Fury all started one 4th of July, when Jake and Alecia Peterson saw a musical performance at a local event, and the light bulb turned on.

"What a cool way to add something for our town, you know? Because a lot of towns don't have marching bands anymore," explained Jake Peterson, the director of Stix of Fury.

Nearly eight years of making audiences smile later, the group has quite the annual lineup.

"We do 20 parades and two that are non-profits like Relay for Life or the cancer auction," said Assistant Director Camden Heimerman, who has also been a member of the group for six summers.

The 35 Blooming Prairie School District students in the band make crowds happy.

"I just love seeing people's faces when they see us walk down the street," said McKenzie Jensen, a sophomore color guard member who has been in the group for five summers.

"You feel really cool when you're walking past thousands of people and playing your heart out, so it's really fun," added Heimerman.

It's something anyone can do.

"You don't have to be super fit and strong to do anything," explained Jensen.

But this year, the group might not get to go around on all its stomping grounds, with its normal charter bus service unable to afford insurance. Other transportation companies are too pricey for the non-profit group.

"It's heartbreaking. I had a really hard time with this and still have a hard time believing this could ever happen," said Jensen.

The group has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $7,000. As of Monday evening, they've raised $1,705.

Anyone interested in contributing to the group can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here

