Blooming Prairie non-profit drum line facing transportation chal - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Blooming Prairie non-profit drum line facing transportation challenges

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Connect
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) -

Stix of Fury has been entertaining audiences for nearly a decade with its music. But now, the non-profit student drum line is facing a bump in the road that may cost them any performances this upcoming year.

As the name suggests, the group Stix of Fury entertains crowds with a fierce style of percussion, mostly in summer parades and charity events.

Palmer Bus Service in Austin, group's normal transportation company, no longer charters buses due to insurance reasons, meaning the non-profit musical group no longer has event transportation.

With no transportation, organizers have no way to get the group and instruments to events, so they're now asking for the generosity of the community to help.

The idea for Stix of Fury all started one 4th of July, when Jake and Alecia Peterson saw a musical performance at a local event, and the light bulb turned on.

"What a cool way to add something for our town, you know? Because a lot of towns don't have marching bands anymore," explained Jake Peterson, the director of Stix of Fury.

Nearly eight years of making audiences smile later, the group has quite the annual lineup.

"We do 20 parades and two that are non-profits like Relay for Life or the cancer auction," said Assistant Director Camden Heimerman, who has also been a member of the group for six summers.

The 35 Blooming Prairie School District students in the band make crowds happy.

"I just love seeing people's faces when they see us walk down the street," said McKenzie Jensen, a sophomore color guard member who has been in the group for five summers.

"You feel really cool when you're walking past thousands of people and playing your heart out, so it's really fun," added Heimerman.

It's something anyone can do.

"You don't have to be super fit and strong to do anything," explained Jensen.

But this year, the group might not get to go around on all its stomping grounds, with its normal charter bus service unable to afford insurance. Other transportation companies are too pricey for the non-profit group.

"It's heartbreaking. I had a really hard time with this and still have a hard time believing this could ever happen," said Jensen.

The group has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $7,000. As of Monday evening, they've raised $1,705.

Anyone interested in contributing to the group can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Capital campaign underway to add 28 rooms to the Ronald McDonald House

    Capital campaign underway to add 28 rooms to the Ronald McDonald House

    The Ronald McDonald house hopes to raise 16 point 5 million dollars to nearly double the capacity of the house to serve more families. Half of that total has already been raised during the "quiet" portion of the campaign.   The theme of the fundraiser is "Love Tremendously, Hope Exceedingly." With the funds, the house would grow from 42 to 70 rooms.

    More >>

    The Ronald McDonald house hopes to raise 16 point 5 million dollars to nearly double the capacity of the house to serve more families. Half of that total has already been raised during the "quiet" portion of the campaign.   The theme of the fundraiser is "Love Tremendously, Hope Exceedingly." With the funds, the house would grow from 42 to 70 rooms.

    More >>

  • MN Attorney General says Kars 4 Kids overstates its charitable work

    MN Attorney General says Kars 4 Kids overstates its charitable work

    Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says a charity that thousands of people in Minnesota have donated their used cars to is actually benefiting very few people in the state. Swanson says 5,800 people in Minnesota donated vehicles to "Kars 4 Kids," raising 3 million dollars for the charity. However, the New Jersey-based group spent only 11,600 dollars of that money on programs in the state of Minnesota. The mission of Kars 4 Kids is to promote Orthodox Ju...More >>
    Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says a charity that thousands of people in Minnesota have donated their used cars to is actually benefiting very few people in the state. Swanson says 5,800 people in Minnesota donated vehicles to "Kars 4 Kids," raising 3 million dollars for the charity. However, the New Jersey-based group spent only 11,600 dollars of that money on programs in the state of Minnesota. The mission of Kars 4 Kids is to promote Orthodox Ju...More >>

  • Throwback Thursday: celebrating spring in the 90s

    Throwback Thursday: celebrating spring in the 90s

    Spring officially starts each year with the vernal equinox.  But for many cultures, the first of May is another time to celebrate the changing of the seasons.  The children shown here tangled in ribbons are celebrating spring at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on May 4, 1992.  

    More >>

    Spring officially starts each year with the vernal equinox.  But for many cultures, the first of May is another time to celebrate the changing of the seasons.  The children shown here tangled in ribbons are celebrating spring at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on May 4, 1992.  

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Preston family raises awareness for a connective tissue disorder

    Preston family raises awareness for a connective tissue disorder

    Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has a hold this Preston family and it has for most of their lives. 

    More >>

    Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has a hold this Preston family and it has for most of their lives. 

    More >>

  • County employee facing charge of reporting a false crime

    County employee facing charge of reporting a false crime

    We have an update on a story we've been watching since early October. A county employee is facing a criminal charges of reporting a false crime. 50-year-old Rick Freshwater claimed he was taken by surprise and stabbed multiple times while he was working at his desk at the Emergency Operations Center. Freshwater was taken to the hospital the night it happened, Monday October 3, 2016, for treatment. He had cuts on his arm and hand. Police investigated his story but Freshwate...More >>
    We have an update on a story we've been watching since early October. A county employee is facing a criminal charges of reporting a false crime. 50-year-old Rick Freshwater claimed he was taken by surprise and stabbed multiple times while he was working at his desk at the Emergency Operations Center. Freshwater was taken to the hospital the night it happened, Monday October 3, 2016, for treatment. He had cuts on his arm and hand. Police investigated his story but Freshwate...More >>

  • Police still searching for those involved in Northwest Rochester shooting

    Police still searching for those involved in Northwest Rochester shooting

    Police block off shooting scene after 1 p.m. (Photo from KTTC-TV Saint Marys Skycam)Police block off shooting scene after 1 p.m. (Photo from KTTC-TV Saint Marys Skycam)

    Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.  

    More >>

    Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.  

    More >>

  • Freeborn County administrator steps down following DWI arrest

    Freeborn County administrator steps down following DWI arrest

    The Freeborn County administrator has resigned after he was arrested for DWI. John Kluever stepped down Tuesday morning.

    More >>

    The Freeborn County administrator has resigned after he was arrested for DWI. John Kluever stepped down Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • A grand celebration tonight for the Mayo Civic Center Expansion

    A grand celebration tonight for the Mayo Civic Center Expansion

    Tonight is the night! Crews have been working on finishing touches and Thursday's grand opening will show the community what's changed at the Mayo Civic Center. The free event is open to the public and promises a lot of fanfare. A ribbon cutting for the new ballroom kicks things off at 5:30. There will also be tours, live music, family activities and refreshments. The event's grand finale is a fireworks display at dusk.  More >>
    Tonight is the night! Crews have been working on finishing touches and Thursday's grand opening will show the community what's changed at the Mayo Civic Center. The free event is open to the public and promises a lot of fanfare. A ribbon cutting for the new ballroom kicks things off at 5:30. There will also be tours, live music, family activities and refreshments. The event's grand finale is a fireworks display at dusk.  More >>

  • MN Attorney General says Kars 4 Kids overstates its charitable work

    MN Attorney General says Kars 4 Kids overstates its charitable work

    Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says a charity that thousands of people in Minnesota have donated their used cars to is actually benefiting very few people in the state. Swanson says 5,800 people in Minnesota donated vehicles to "Kars 4 Kids," raising 3 million dollars for the charity. However, the New Jersey-based group spent only 11,600 dollars of that money on programs in the state of Minnesota. The mission of Kars 4 Kids is to promote Orthodox Ju...More >>
    Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says a charity that thousands of people in Minnesota have donated their used cars to is actually benefiting very few people in the state. Swanson says 5,800 people in Minnesota donated vehicles to "Kars 4 Kids," raising 3 million dollars for the charity. However, the New Jersey-based group spent only 11,600 dollars of that money on programs in the state of Minnesota. The mission of Kars 4 Kids is to promote Orthodox Ju...More >>

  • Mayo Clinic pediatric patients paint guitars to take home

    Mayo Clinic pediatric patients paint guitars to take home

    It was a morning of music and art for the children at Mayo Clinic. The Davidson Leukemia Foundation donated wooden box guitars for pediatric patients to paint and take home. Wednesday morning, children and their parents spent time decorating their instruments at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

    More >>

    It was a morning of music and art for the children at Mayo Clinic. The Davidson Leukemia Foundation donated wooden box guitars for pediatric patients to paint and take home. Wednesday morning, children and their parents spent time decorating their instruments at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

    More >>

  • Cookie dough food truck opens in downtown Rochester

    Cookie dough food truck opens in downtown Rochester

    A brand new food truck is open for business in downtown Rochester. The Dough Boys trailer opened up to customers at 9 o'clock Monday morning. On the menu today? Three different types of edible cookie dough: Chocolate Chip, Oreo, and Reese's. Carissa Merritt, one of the two people behind the business, said during a live interview on NewsCenter Today, "Who doesn't like cookie dough? I remember when my mom or my grandma would make cookies and we'd all eat the cookie dou...More >>
    A brand new food truck is open for business in downtown Rochester. The Dough Boys trailer opened up to customers at 9 o'clock Monday morning. On the menu today? Three different types of edible cookie dough: Chocolate Chip, Oreo, and Reese's. Carissa Merritt, one of the two people behind the business, said during a live interview on NewsCenter Today, "Who doesn't like cookie dough? I remember when my mom or my grandma would make cookies and we'd all eat the cookie dou...More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.