Athlete of the week - Justin Ruhberg

SAINT CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) - Justin Ruhberg faced his fair share of adversity during his high school career.

"In football, last year I was playing quarterback and I broke my radius," Ruhberg explained. "Then, this spring I tore my ACL playing basketball."

Still, nothing could stop him from getting back on the basketball court as a senior.

"If Justin has a fault, it's that he has only one speed; It's full speed ahead," Saint Charles head coach Terry Knothe said. "To recover in six months is pretty much unheard of."

Ruhberg did it. After missing the first 11 games this year, the star guard made a miraculous comeback and laced up his sneakers once again in a Saints uniform.

"It felt amazing," he said. "Just to know the work put in was finally worth it."

In the five games he's played this year, Ruhberg is shooting 39 percent from the three point line, although most of those shots come from way behind the arch.

"I kind of tease him that he's open as soon as he comes in the gym," Knothe joked. "His range is pretty deep."

The Saints missed more than just his shot. The senior is also the all-time school record holder for taking chargers and he's already taken five since his return.

"Any way I can help out my team, if that's a night where I need to score or if that's a night where I need to step in on defense, just try to be the best overall player I can for the team," Ruhberg said.

In Saturday night's game against Maple River, Ruhberg scored his 1000th career point. It was a milestone that motivated number 30 during rehab, but now his attention is focused on the team goals which includes a trip to the State Tournament for the first time in history.

"We know the section is tough this year, a lot of good teams," Ruhberg said. "It just helps to know that we've been in some big games and hopefully that experience and confidence will play out through the playoffs and hopefully we can make a run for the section championship."