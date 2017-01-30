B&B Olympic Bowl in Preston rises from the ashes

Almost thirteen months to the day that B&B Olympic Bowl in Preston burned to the ground, the business rose from the ashes Monday, better than ever.

A kitchen fire spread throughout the popular bowling alley and restaurant on New Year's Day 2016, and by the time the flames were put out, the building was a total loss.

Flash forward to Monday morning, Shelly and Paul Hanson reopened their business on the site that the former building once stood.

Although the layout of the new building is similar to the old one, it is actually 2300 square feet larger.

The Hansons' business is a big part of the Preston community and the locals are happy to see it back.

"We felt like we lost our whole life, our family business, and something we'd worked hard to build up. Losing a place for the town to go is like losing a family member. Being able to put it back and see all the people come and happy and sending plants and stuff just shows me how grateful they are to have our place," said Shelly Hanson.

The bowling alley remains at eight lanes, but the bar and dining room are two times the size that they were in the old building.

The Hansons don't want tragedy to strike twice at their beloved B&B Olympic Bowl, so they've installed a sprinkler system and a fire alarm just in case.