B&B Olympic Bowl in Preston rises from the ashes - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

B&B Olympic Bowl in Preston rises from the ashes

Posted:
By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) -

Almost thirteen months to the day that B&B Olympic Bowl in Preston burned to the ground, the business rose from the ashes Monday, better than ever.

A kitchen fire spread throughout the popular bowling alley and restaurant on New Year's Day 2016, and by the time the flames were put out, the building was a total loss.

Flash forward to Monday morning, Shelly and Paul Hanson reopened their business on the site that the former building once stood.

Although the layout of the new building is similar to the old one, it is actually 2300 square feet larger.

The Hansons' business is a big part of the Preston community and the locals are happy to see it back.

"We felt like we lost our whole life, our family business, and something we'd worked hard to build up. Losing a place for the town to go is like losing a family member. Being able to put it back and see all the people come and happy and sending plants and stuff just shows me how grateful they are to have our place," said Shelly Hanson.

The bowling alley remains at eight lanes, but the bar and dining room are two times the size that they were in the old building.

The Hansons don't want tragedy to strike twice at their beloved B&B Olympic Bowl, so they've installed a sprinkler system and a fire alarm just in case.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • County employee facing charge of reporting a false crime

    County employee facing charge of reporting a false crime

    We have an update on a story we've been watching since early October. A county employee is facing a criminal charges of reporting a false crime. 50-year-old Rick Freshwater claimed he was taken by surprise and stabbed multiple times while he was working at his desk at the Emergency Operations Center. Freshwater was taken to the hospital the night it happened, Monday October 3, 2016, for treatment. He had cuts on his arm and hand. Police investigated his story but Freshwate...More >>
    We have an update on a story we've been watching since early October. A county employee is facing a criminal charges of reporting a false crime. 50-year-old Rick Freshwater claimed he was taken by surprise and stabbed multiple times while he was working at his desk at the Emergency Operations Center. Freshwater was taken to the hospital the night it happened, Monday October 3, 2016, for treatment. He had cuts on his arm and hand. Police investigated his story but Freshwate...More >>

  • Police have two in custody after "gunfight" outside Rochester bank

    Police have two in custody after "gunfight" outside Rochester bank

    Rochester police have swarmed to a scene outside Minnwest Bank at 331 16th Avenue Northwest after witnesses said shots were fired. Police Sgt. Frank Ohm said three or four males "got into a gun fight" at the bank parking lot before 1 p.m.  Police believe six shots were fired. Sgt. Ohm said two men are in custody, and police are searching for others who may have been involved.  One witness told KTTC's Niala Charles that she saw three black men, one of them with a...

    More >>

    Rochester police have swarmed to a scene outside Minnwest Bank at 331 16th Avenue Northwest after witnesses said shots were fired. Police Sgt. Frank Ohm said three or four males "got into a gun fight" at the bank parking lot before 1 p.m.  Police believe six shots were fired. Sgt. Ohm said two men are in custody, and police are searching for others who may have been involved.  One witness told KTTC's Niala Charles that she saw three black men, one of them with a...

    More >>

  • Police still searching for those involved in Northwest Rochester shooting

    Police still searching for those involved in Northwest Rochester shooting

    Police block off shooting scene after 1 p.m. (Photo from KTTC-TV Saint Marys Skycam)Police block off shooting scene after 1 p.m. (Photo from KTTC-TV Saint Marys Skycam)

    Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.  

    More >>

    Rochester police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting in Northwest Rochester in the parking lot near Minnwest Bank and Olive Garden.  

    More >>

  • Target employee caught stealing $21,000 in cell phones for more than a year

    Target employee caught stealing $21,000 in cell phones for more than a year

    Rochester police say an employee at Target North has allegedly been stealing cell phones worth $21,000 over the course of more than a year.  Police made the arrest Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the store.  They believe the 31-year-old employee was covering up his theft by falsifying reports.  This is still an open investigation. Officers believe the suspect may have received help.  More >>
    Rochester police say an employee at Target North has allegedly been stealing cell phones worth $21,000 over the course of more than a year.  Police made the arrest Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the store.  They believe the 31-year-old employee was covering up his theft by falsifying reports.  This is still an open investigation. Officers believe the suspect may have received help.  More >>

  • PEM High School students learn what it's like to fight for a meal

    PEM High School students learn what it's like to fight for a meal

    "Poverty is not natural. It is man-made, and it can be overcome," said Plainview-Elgin-Millville FFA President Katherine Thompson. PEM High School students are learning about the realities of hunger. "World hunger is because of distribution of food, not the lack of food. So it's about each and every person's action and how they can help out," said Thompson. Each grade level was able to participate in the PEM FFA's Hunger Banquet. The students were split int...

    More >>

    "Poverty is not natural. It is man-made, and it can be overcome," said Plainview-Elgin-Millville FFA President Katherine Thompson. PEM High School students are learning about the realities of hunger. "World hunger is because of distribution of food, not the lack of food. So it's about each and every person's action and how they can help out," said Thompson. Each grade level was able to participate in the PEM FFA's Hunger Banquet. The students were split int...

    More >>

  • With canine distemper reports on the rise, I take my dog to get his booster shot

    With canine distemper reports on the rise, I take my dog to get his booster shot

    Are your dogs up to date on their vaccinations? The Department of Natural Resources says reports of canine distemper are on the rise. The DNR issued a news release Monday, saying cases have already been confirmed in Olmsted and Yellow Medicine Counties. In addition, sick raccoons believed to be infected with the disease have been reported in Dodge, Winona and Kandiyohi Counties.

    More >>

    Are your dogs up to date on their vaccinations? The Department of Natural Resources says reports of canine distemper are on the rise. The DNR issued a news release Monday, saying cases have already been confirmed in Olmsted and Yellow Medicine Counties. In addition, sick raccoons believed to be infected with the disease have been reported in Dodge, Winona and Kandiyohi Counties.

    More >>

  • Cookie dough food truck opens in downtown Rochester

    Cookie dough food truck opens in downtown Rochester

    A brand new food truck is open for business in downtown Rochester. The Dough Boys trailer opened up to customers at 9 o'clock Monday morning. On the menu today? Three different types of edible cookie dough: Chocolate Chip, Oreo, and Reese's. Carissa Merritt, one of the two people behind the business, said during a live interview on NewsCenter Today, "Who doesn't like cookie dough? I remember when my mom or my grandma would make cookies and we'd all eat the cookie dou...More >>
    A brand new food truck is open for business in downtown Rochester. The Dough Boys trailer opened up to customers at 9 o'clock Monday morning. On the menu today? Three different types of edible cookie dough: Chocolate Chip, Oreo, and Reese's. Carissa Merritt, one of the two people behind the business, said during a live interview on NewsCenter Today, "Who doesn't like cookie dough? I remember when my mom or my grandma would make cookies and we'd all eat the cookie dou...More >>

  • Special Report: The Collectors extended interview

    Special Report: The Collectors extended interview

    Maynard and Marlys Jones of Rochester have collected more than a thousand toasters. But it doesn't stop there. They've collected more than 3000 items that go with toast. The attached has more on what they collect. 

    More >>

    Maynard and Marlys Jones of Rochester have collected more than a thousand toasters. But it doesn't stop there. They've collected more than 3000 items that go with toast. The attached has more on what they collect. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.