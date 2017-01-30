Albert Lea's Big Freeze Medallion Hunt kicks-off

The 8th annual Big Freeze Medallion Hunt began Monday.

The Albert Lea - Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the week long event. All clues are being published in the Albert Lea Tribune, the chamber's Facebook pages, and can also be heard on some local radio stations. The last clue will go out Feb. 3 or until the medallion is found.

The winner will receive $300 in chamber bucks.

The medallion hunt will lead up to the big freeze event on Saturday, Feb. 4.