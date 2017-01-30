Ridgeway man killed in crash down steep embankment

A man from the Ridgeway area south of Winona was killed Monday morning in a crash on County Road 17.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Laverne Oevering, 82, was driving about a half mile from the bottom of Witoka Hill when his GMC Jimmy went on the lip of the road. The sheriff said when he pulled the SUV back on the road he over-corrected and it veered off the other side down a steep embankment into Pleasant Valley Creek. It happened just before 9:30 a.m.

Sheriff Ganrude said Oevering had farmed near Ridgeway, and had his dog with him in the truck when the accident happened.