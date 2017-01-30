UPDATE: Police ID woman arrested in NW Rochester crash

Police have identified a woman arrested after a crash in northwest Rochester Monday.

Rochester Police said Tiffany Arnold, 22 of Rochester, was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

Officers said an 84-year-old man was driving a Saturn south on 18th Avenue, when Arnold's westbound Honda CRV pulled in front of him.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of 48th Street and 18th Avenue NW, and the Saturn flipped on its side.

The man driving the Saturn and his 79-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

Arnold failed a sobriety test at the scene of the crash. Police said she smelled of alcohol.

Once her blood alcohol test results come in, police said she could face a criminal vehicular operation charge.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police arrested a woman after at least one person was hurt in a northwest Rochester crash late Monday morning.

A southbound vehicle and a westbound vehicle collided at the intersection of 48th Street NW and 18th Avenue NW at about 11:30. Rochester Police said four people were in the cars and that responders transported one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

While police were investigating, they gave the woman driving the SUV a sobriety test after finding an open beer bottle in the vehicle. Officers arrested her and took her to jail.

Rochester Police, Rochester Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance were all on the scene.