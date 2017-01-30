Man attacked with hammer and pipe in Olmsted County

A Rochester man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the garage of a home on the 3400 block of 68th Street SE in Simpson around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, where a 911 caller reported a man was bleeding form the head.

Responding deputies could not find the victim, but he showed up at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys early Saturday Morning.

The victim said Daniel Mauseth, 28, hit him in the head with a hammer, and another man, who has not yet been arrested, hit him with a steel pipe.

The victim suffered a cracked skull and minor bleeding of the brain.