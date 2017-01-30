Byron man dies after snowmobile crash Friday

A Byron man died from his injuries after crashing his snowmobile near Stewartville Friday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Terry Harvey Howard, 49, crashed his snowmobile at the 7100 block of County Road 15 at 1:32 p.m. Friday.

Related: 1 injured in snowmobile accident

Witnesses told deputies Howard hit a hard embankment and went over the front of his snowmobile. He hit his stomach on the handlebars and landed several yards from the snowmobile.

Howard said he had back pain and abdominal pain when responders arrived, and Mayo One airlifted him to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys.

The sheriff's office said Howard suffered internal injuries and died during surgery later Friday night.

According to his obituary, Howard worked for Minnesota Energy Resources and coached girls summer softball for several years. He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

Visitation is set for Tuesday evening at Byron Funeral Home, and funeral services will be Wednesday at Community Celebration Church in Kasson.