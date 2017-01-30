Delta flights resume after systems outage cancels 150 flights

Delta Airlines has resumed flights early Monday morning after a computer outage caused flight cancellations and headaches around the country.

More than 150 flights around the country were cancelled due to what Delta officials said was a systems outage.

Passengers who were stranded at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport, one of Delta's hubs, may be in for some more waiting though. The airline said in a statement more cancellations were expected as a result of the outage, especially at hubs like Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York's JFK, and others.

Airline employees handed out snacks and water to passengers who were trying to figure out how to get home.

The airline issued waivers for travel scheduled on January 29 and 30.

In a statement, CEO of the airline, Ed Bastian, called the outage "Not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service."

Passengers called the situation annoying, but were managing to keep their cool.

"I'm stressed out, you know, but thankfully I have a colleague who can cover for me who is closer, but yeah, I can't imagine how these people are going to manage tonight because a lot of them are going to be staying here," said passenger Dan Weiss.

Delta's outage happened one week after a computer outage at United Airlines caused them to ground domestic flights for about an hour.