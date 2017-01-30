Bowling alley destroyed by fire reopens in Preston one year later

After months of rebuilding, Preston's B&B Olympic Bowl and Restaurant finally reopened Monday.

The the bowling alley was destroyed when a fire that started in the kitchen quickly engulfed the entire building on New Year's Day in 2016.

The same owners reopened in the same location as the old bowling alley at 5 a.m. Monday and will remain open well into the early morning hours Tuesday.

According to B&B OIympic Bowl's Facebook page, the owners are thanking the community for their continued support and helping hands. The owners say they are ready to go seven days a week, rain, snow or shine.