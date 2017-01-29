Bikers take on third annual Blizzard Ride

Sunday's cold temperatures did not stop people from riding their bikes for the third annual Blizzard Ride. The event is a part of Winterfest.

People got on their bikes for the winter ride through Rochester Sunday afternoon. The ride started at The People's Food Co-Op, making stops at various locations and breweries including LTS Brewing. At each spot the riders participated in a "challenge" or game. The journey ended at Forager Brewing Company.

The ride benefits Rochester Community Bike Club - Pata de Perro, an organization that helps kids in need receive a bike.

"Their parents are working so this gives them opportunities to go to other after school activities because of transportation issue. But once you provide a bicycle to someone, that gives them independence so kids can participate in other activities by having the independence of transportation," said Blizzard Ride coordinator Miguel Valdez.

For more information on the organization: https://www.facebook.com/CollectivePataDePerro/