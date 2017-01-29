Hundreds gather at Peace Plaza to decry President Trump's executive order

Hundreds gathered in downtown Rochester Sunday to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily prevents people from seven predominately Muslim countries from coming to the U.S.

The rally began at 3 p.m. Sunday at Peace Plaza. Featured speakers included activists and members of the Muslim community.

"Many of us, many immigrants, many Muslims are afraid. But by you coming here [Sunday] and showing your support, we believe there is hope," said speaker Ahmed Ragab. "One thing I will never forget -- the day I became a citizen. The judge said, 'Today, you give up your allegiance. And you keep your heritage.' Because that is what makes America great."

Under President Trump's executive order, no refugees are allowed to enter the United States for 120 days and Syrian refugees are barred indefinitely. Meanwhile citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries are forbidden to enter the U.S. for 90 days. The countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

"This is our time. This is our fight. It is time for us to ante up and kick in. Every single day, we have to combat this," said Regina Mustafa, founder of Community Interfaith Dialogue on Islam. "And what we do right now -- for justice, for peace, for standing up for who you are, for welcoming the neighbor -- these will have repercussions that will benefit our generations. And as they do, they will benefit our souls long after we leave this earth."

Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL - Rochester) also spoke at the gathering.

"We are speaking out [Sunday] because we refuse to repeat the mistakes of the past," said Rep. Liebling at the rally. "Those of us who are white, and those of us who look or sound like the majority of Americans, and those of us who have the privilege to go about our business everyday without thinking about our ethnicity -- we are here standing with those who don't have that privilege."

Meanwhile, President Trump is defending the executive order. He posted a statement on Facebook that reads, in part:

"America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border... This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

To read President Trump's full statement, CLICK HERE.

His senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, concurred.

"These seven countries, what about the 46 majority Muslim countries that are not included? Right there, it totally undercuts this nonsense that this is a Muslim ban," Conway said on Fox News Sunday. "This is a ban on prospective travel from countries, trying to prevent terrorists in this country from countries that have a recent history of training and exporting and harboring terrorists."

Dr. John Noseworthy, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, released this statement Sunday afternoon: