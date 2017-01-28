Thespians throw down at Lourdes High School

All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players.

High school theater students put on performances at Lourdes High School.

Seven schools gathered Saturday to compete in the area's sub-sectional competitions.

Lourdes placed first in Saturday's event with an original play called "The Waiting Room" and Stewartville placed second.

According to an organizer, Newscenter's Caitlin Alexander performed the same play when she was in high school

Both teams will proceed to the sections in February at Winona State University.

