Mile of Mac & Cheese event to benefit Channel One Regional Food Bank

Rochester's Winterfest Started on Thursday, and not all of the events were just about having fun - some aimed at giving back to the community.

Saturday and Sunday, area Hy-Vees were home to the Mile of Mac & Cheese, which is all in an effort to raise food for the Channel One regional food bank.

Organizers aimed to collect 9,000 boxes of mac and cheese, which, when put end to end, would measure a mile.

Anyone looking to help out could simply visit the closest Hy-Vee and give them a box.